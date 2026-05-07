Jotel invests to boost production capacity despite volatile market

The investment covers an inline automated optical inspection system with conveyors, a laser system, a conformal coating machine and a new solder paste printer for the production line. According to a press release from the company, the upgrades are intended to support higher volumes while maintaining quality and delivery reliability – and to prepare the Tallinn factory for more complex projects.

"Orders have become shorter-term and customers more cautious, making production planning increasingly challenging," said Imre Jõgi, Head of Sales and New Product Introduction at Jotel. "At the same time, demand has not disappeared. Looking further ahead, we continue to see growth, particularly in the defence, energy, and industrial automation sectors."

Alongside the production investments, Jotel has initiated implementation of the ISO 27001 information security standard, with support from Enterprise Estonia. Certification is expected to be completed by the end of 2026 — a step the company links directly to growing requirements from defence and industrial customers.

Jotel operates from a single production unit in Tallinn, employs 25 people and reported revenue of EUR 3 million in 2025. Around 80% of its production is exported. The company serves industrial automation, energy, infrastructure, defence and dual-use sectors.