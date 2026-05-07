India approves semiconductor projects worth $400 million

The Indian government has approved two more semiconductor projects under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) — the country’s first commercial mini/micro-LED display facility based on GaN (Gallium Nitride) Technology and a semiconductor packaging facility.

The two semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Gujarat to be set up with a cumulative investment of over INR 39 billion (about USD 400 million) are expected to generate cumulative employment for 2,230 skilled professionals, the government said in a press release.

Crystal Matrix Limited (CML) will establish an integrated facility for compound semiconductor fabrication and ATMP in Dholera, Gujarat, for manufacturing mini/micro-LED display modules. The integrated facility will also provide GaN foundry services, including epitaxy on 6” wafers. The annual proposed production capacity for mini/micro-LED display panels is 72,000 sq. meters, and for mini-micro-LED GaN epitaxy wafers is 24,000 sets of RGB wafers.

Suchi Semicon Private Limited (SSPL) will be setting up an OSAT facility in Surat, Gujarat, for manufacturing discrete semiconductors. The proposed production capacity of the Suchi Semicon unit is 1033.20 million chips per annum. Target applications include power electronics, analog ICs and industrial systems, serving end markets such as automotive, industrial automation and consumer electronics, the press release said.