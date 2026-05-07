Foxconn partners with ElectroMobility Poland for Jaworzno EV hub

Representatives of ElectroMobility Poland, Foxconn, the Polish Ministry of State Assets and other stakeholders met at the ministry's headquarters to confirm their commitment and agree on next steps, according to a press release from EMP. The selection of a strategic partner opens the way for negotiations on a detailed agreement package, with final agreements expected to be concluded in the second half of 2026.

The project envisages the development of a portfolio of initially three electric vehicle models under a new European brand headquartered in Poland. The planned manufacturing facility in Jaworzno would cover key stages of the production process – body shop, paint shop, battery pack assembly, electric drive unit assembly and final vehicle assembly – alongside a dedicated R&D centre focused on software, data analytics and digital mobility solutions.

Foxconn will contribute both technology and capital to the joint venture. The Taiwanese manufacturer brings its modular EV platform developed through its subsidiary Foxtron Vehicle Technologies, as well as manufacturing scale and digital systems expertise. The project will be financed through Poland's National Recovery Plan and the Reprivatisation Fund, from which EMP was recapitalised in December 2025.

"Foxconn strengthens the project with deep expertise in next-generation mobility, where success increasingly depends not only on traditional automotive capabilities, but also on digital solutions and supply chain efficiency," said EMP CEO Cyprian Gronkiewicz, in a press release.

EMP describes technology transfer and the development of in-house R&D capabilities in Poland as key factors in selecting Foxconn over other potential partners, along with the opportunity to engage local suppliers.