TLT Manufacturing opens production facility in Vietnam

The facility, operating under the name TLT Electronics Vietnam, covers 6,500 square metres and is equipped with two SMT lines and two THT lines, alongside laser marking, X-ray inspection and a full quality control suite. The site launched with 60 employees and is expected to reach 110 by the end of the year. Test production runs have been completed, according to a press release from the company.

The move is positioned as a geographic extension of TLT's existing Lithuanian operations rather than a standalone venture – the company states that processes and quality standards will be consistent across both locations, allowing existing clients to add Asian manufacturing capacity without changing suppliers.

The choice of Vietnam reflects its position within several major trade agreements, including CPTPP, RCEP and EVFTA, which provide tariff-advantaged access to Asian markets. Proximity to the Asian electronics supply chain is also cited as a factor in component lead times and input costs.