Luxshare raises stake in Leoni to 74.9%

The shares were purchased from co-owner Stefan Pierer on April 29. Pierer retains a 25.1 percent stake and will continue in an advisory role. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

Luxshare became majority shareholder in Leoni in July 2025, following an operational turnaround the German company had already begun before the initial investment. The additional stake signals confidence in that trajectory rather than a change in direction – management boards, the supervisory board, and all customer and supplier relationships remain unchanged.

"The increased shareholding marks the next step in our strategic partnership with Luxshare and is a strong sign of trust in Leoni’s trajectory. Following the progress achieved since the start of our collaboration, this transaction confirms our shared commitment to further leveraging joint strengths," said CEO Klaus Rinnerberger, in a press release.

Leoni supplies wiring systems and cable technology primarily to the automotive industry. Luxshare, based in China, is one of the world's largest electronics manufacturers and a major supplier to Apple, among others.