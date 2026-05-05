India’s Dhoot Transmission acquires OEM supplier Multilink

India’s Dhoot Transmission, a Bain Capital-backed electrical and electronics company, has acquired Multilink, a Bengaluru-based manufacturer of electronics and electrical products for two- and three-wheeler OEMs.

Multilink is a supplier to several OEMs, with a diversified product portfolio that includes chargers, sensors, relays and switches.

The acquisition aligns with Dhoot’s strategy to capitalize on accelerating trends towards increasing electrification, premiumization and electronic content in vehicles, supported by rising EV adoption, the company said, according to a report by Hindu Businessline.

The acquisition is expected to boost Dhoot’s capabilities across key electronic and electrical product categories for 2W and 3W OEMs.

“Multilink is a strategic fit for Dhoot, given the complementary product portfolio and longstanding customer relationships,” Rahul Dhoot, Managing Director, Dhoot Transmission Ltd., said, according to a report by news agency PTI. “This acquisition strengthens our position in the fast-evolving two and three-wheeler segments, where electrification and increasing electronic content are driving structural growth.”