Global semi sales grow 25% from 4Q25 to 1Q26

Global sales were USD 99.5 billion during the month of March 2026, an increase of 79.2% compared to the March 2025 total of USD 55.5 billion and 11.5% more than sales in February 2026.

“Global chip sales remain on track to reach $1 trillion in 2026, with Q1 sales significantly exceeding sales in Q4 2025,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. “Strong sales across the Asia Pacific region, the Americas, and China drove global semiconductor market growth, highlighting broad and robust demand for semiconductors and the countless tech products they enable.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales in March were up in the Asia Pacific/All Other (108.5%), the Americas (83.1%), China (74.8%), Europe (46.5%), and Japan (7.4%). Month-to-month sales in March increased in the Americas (13.3%), China (12.7%), Asia Pacific/All Other (9.8%), Europe (8.4%), and Japan (7.1%).