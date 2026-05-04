Rocsys unveils multi-bay hands-free charging solution, raises $13M

Rocsys, a Dutch provider of hands-free depot solutions for autonomous electric vehicles, has announced the Rocsys M1 — a hands-free charging solution capable of serving multiple bays in robotaxi operations. The M1 is currently in pilot deployment, with large-scale rollout set to begin in 2027. Rocsys plans to support thousands of charging bays across North America and Europe over the next five years, the company said in a press release.

To support this expansion, Rocsys also announced a USD 13 million Series A extension led by Capricorn Partners, with participation from Scania Invest, Forward.One, SEB Greentech Venture Capital and Graduate Ventures, bringing total funding raised to date to USD 56 million.

The M1’s modular, multi-bay architecture allows a single system to seamlessly serve multiple vehicles across up to 10 bays, increasing throughput while reducing operational costs. At its core, the Rocsys M1 combines AI-enhanced computer vision for precise, continuously improving plug-in performance and motion intelligence for safe, context-aware operation. Rocsys M1 is fully interoperable across EVs, chargers and connector types, the company said.

“Based on a platform designed to extend beyond charging to automated interior cleaning and inspection, the Rocsys M1 introduces smart charging infrastructure for continuous, real-world use at scale, validated by signing a major robotaxi deal,” Crijn Bouman, CEO and Co-Founder of Rocsys, said. “It enables operators to run mixed fleets autonomously, reliably and without interruption. This is the missing link for robotaxi operators to move from pilots to global deployment.”

“Robotaxis are entering an acceleration phase, where operational scaling becomes the defining challenge. Infrastructure will determine how quickly and efficiently this transition happens,” Steven Lambert from Capricorn Partners said. “Rocsys is building the system layer required to support that shift, with proven, purpose-built technology already operating in demanding environments.”