German firm Circus completes acquisition of K-Robotics

Circus, a German AI-robotics company developing autonomous sustainment systems, has completed the acquisition of Kitchen Robotics (K-Robotics).

Originally announced as an IP transaction in Q4 2025 covering more than 30 international robotics patents, Circus has now acquired the entire company, securing full ownership of all patents, software IP, robotic assets, and know-how, Circus said.

Financial liabilities, contractual obligations, and employee transfers are excluded.

Founded in 2019, K-Robotics developed patented and commercially applicable technologies in autonomous sustainment robotics, including AI-based control and optimization algorithms and autonomous sensor systems for food processing, with a strong focus on US regulatory clearance.

The acquisition expands Circus’ proprietary IP portfolio and brings forward its US market entry to the second half of 2026 from the previously planned 2027 timeline. Existing regulatory certifications and technology readiness from K-Robotics U.S.-certified (NSF) components and systems will enable immediate deployment across military and commercial customers, Circus said.

“We didn’t just buy patents, we locked down the US market. This acquisition gives us protected IP, regulatory clearance, and immediate ability to deploy,” Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus, said. “We are entering the US from a position of strength — and significantly earlier than planned, pulling our market entry forward as we see a rapidly growing demand across military and commercial sectors in the region.”

The transaction is an all-cash acquisition in the low six-figure range, replacing the prior IP-only deal. Circus gains full control of technology, customer relations and patent portfolio, creating a foundation for future commercialization and licensing opportunities.

This step supports Circus’ strategy to consolidate high-value IP assets globally, build defensible technological barriers in autonomous sustainment robotics and AI, and accelerate expansion beyond Europe, particularly into North America.