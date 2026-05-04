Evertiq Expo Kraków 2026: from design decisions to market tensions

These interdependencies will be at the centre of Evertiq Expo Kraków 2026, taking place on May 7, covering topics from system design and integration to the components market and the global semiconductor industry.

The programme will open with a panel discussion focused on electronics used in demanding environments, including defence systems, robotics and industrial applications. The discussion will address key decisions made at the design stage, such as material selection, system architecture, signal integrity and electromagnetic compatibility, and their impact on overall system performance.

The panel will feature Maciej Sobolewski (Fideltronik) and Jacek Małecki (Best Supply), moderated by Ewelina Bednarz (Evertiq).

This will be followed by Yaroslav Filimonov (CEO of Kvertus, Ukraine), who will present an approach to protecting critical infrastructure against UAV threats. His talk will focus on system architectures integrating detection, signal analysis, decision-making and response, as well as on the most common limitations affecting effectiveness, such as fragmented solutions and delays between detection and action. Integration will be presented as a key condition for system performance.

Filimonov will then hand over to Piotr Owczarek (CEO of Polish company AiRob), who will address the challenges of automating high-mix/low-volume production. As he notes, many automation systems assume stable and repeatable processes – conditions that are rarely met in practice. The presentation will introduce an approach based on vision systems and data analysis, enabling operation in variable environments and combining production processes with quality control within a single, integrated system.

Dominik Kowalczyk (DACPOL) will then focus on signal integrity and electromagnetic compatibility. His presentation will examine the impact of electromagnetic disturbances on electronic systems, particularly in defence applications, as well as the most common causes of signal integrity loss. Real-world examples will illustrate how these issues emerge in practice.

Later in the programme, Jacek Małecki (Best Supply) will address the current situation in the electronic components market, including the risk of further supply disruptions. Drawing on his experience in distribution, EMS and OEM, he will outline possible scenarios and ways companies can prepare for market volatility.

The global semiconductor perspective will be presented by Claus Aasholm (Semiconductor Business Intelligence), who will appear on stage in Poland for the first time. His presentation will be based on data covering investments, manufacturing capacity, supply chain shifts and actual utilisation levels. Rather than following dominant industry narratives, he will focus on the indicators that truly shape the semiconductor market.

Dawid Goljat (EXEA Data Center) will then discuss the shift in cybersecurity driven by uKSC and NIS2 regulations. As he points out, the focus is moving from compliance to operational resilience – the ability to maintain business continuity during an incident. His presentation will focus on practical approaches to building resilience and selecting appropriate competency models.

Later on the stage we will see Karol Sowa (Sowa Electronics) who will present solutions in automated optical inspection (AOI) for THT assembly. The talk will cover both 2D and 3D technologies, as well as the simultaneous inspection of both sides of printed circuit boards, before and after soldering, in the context of improving quality control in manufacturing.

The conference will close with a presentation of the TOP 20 European defence companies, highlighting structural changes in the market and their implications for the electronics industry.

During the event, visitors will also have the opportunity to meet the AI-powered robot Edward Warchocki, demonstrating how AI-driven interaction can be applied in real-world environments.

Evertiq Expo Kraków will take place on May 7 at CFK13. Registration for the event is now open.