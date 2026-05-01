Rolls-Royce, Voltaria to build 43 MW BESS in Scotland

Rolls-Royce has begun construction on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract from battery energy storage platform Voltaria Helios Energy Storage to supply a large-scale battery energy storage facility in Falkirk, Scotland.

This is the first large battery energy storage project by Rolls-Royce in the UK, the company said in a press release.

The mtu EnergyPack, with a capacity of 86 MWh and an output of 43 MW will connect to the grid in 2026 and come online in 2027. It will store electrical energy during periods of high renewable energy production and feed it back into the grid during peak demand. Rolls-Royce will maintain the system for 15 years, the company said.

“The Bankside project in Falkirk is the first of many battery energy storage sites Voltaria intends to deliver and operate. Rolls-Royce was selected because we were impressed by their commercial and technical offering, as well as their technical advice and engagement in the run-up to the decision, and their 15-year full-wrap long-term service agreement,” Nigel Jefferson, CEO at Voltaria. “Rolls-Royce and the CATL battery solution are market leaders, and both stand for quality, so our expectations for the delivery and operation of this project are high. Rolls-Royce has also leveraged the Scottish supply chain, which is great to see.”

“As a European turnkey integrator, we foster the energy transition by delivering storage solutions — from system design and EPC delivery to intelligent control and lifecycle support,” Andreas Görtz, President Business Unit Mobile & Sustainable at Rolls-Royce Power Systems, said. “Our collaboration with Voltaria draws on all the experience we have gained in over 200 battery projects worldwide.”

Voltaria Helios Energy Storage is a joint venture between Helios Energy Investments, a group of private equity funds focused on energy transition investments, and Voltaria (which is owned by Renewables Infrastructure Capital).