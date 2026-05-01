Quantum technology startup QMatter raises $1.2 million

QMatter, a Boston- and London-based startup, has raised USD 1.2 million in pre-seed funding, led by 55 North, a pure-play quantum fund, with participation from XTX Ventures, Bellstate Oy and the Conception X Angel Syndicate.

The company will use the capital to further develop and scale its quantum compression platform, QMatter said in a media release.

QMatter’s current focus is the life sciences market, working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to accelerate R&D by enabling better simulation data and ultimately improving research outcomes. In parallel, the company is generating high‑quality, physics‑informed data libraries, creating new opportunities for machine learning companies to train next‑generation AI models using previously unavailable, problem‑specific data, the media release said.

QMatter’s quantum compression technology applies principles from quantum mechanics to reduce the size of a problem before it is run on a quantum or classical system. The approach is designed to extend what current, near-term and future quantum computers can handle, while also accelerating classical algorithms at every scale, from consumer hardware to large supercomputers.

“QMatter compresses complex quantum problems to their essential core, ensuring solutions remain both accurate and useful,” said Dr. Alexis Ralli, Co-founder & CEO, QMatter. “By doing so, we unlock greater performance from today’s quantum hardware while broadening the problem landscape for future error-corrected machines.”