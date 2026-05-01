India’s L&T enters industrial electronics segment

India’s L&T has entered the B2B industrial electronics space with the commencement of industrial electronics manufacturing at its Coimbatore campus in Tamil Nadu.

The new business vertical, L&T Electronic Products & Systems (LTEPS), will be headquartered in Bengaluru, while the manufacturing operations will be based in Coimbatore. To begin with, two manufacturing lines have been commissioned, offering electronics manufacturing services to both Indian and global clients, according to a press release.

“The foray into industrial electronics is an important step towards our Lakshya 2031 aspiration of deepening technology leadership and enhancing India’s self-reliance in critical manufacturing,” L&T Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said. “With LTEPS, we are bolstering the nation’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem while expanding our presence across high‑growth, innovation‑driven domains”.

Building on its expertise in Strategic Electronics, LTEPS will extend the capability to the development and manufacture of industrial electronic products and systems across several key domains — including power electronics, mobility, industrial robotics & automation, communication platforms and electronics systems design & manufacturing (ESDM), the company said.

It will adopt a blended approach of in-house R&D, technology partnerships and advanced testing infrastructure to deliver market-ready solutions.

Looking ahead, LTEPS plans to expand its footprint. Future expansions are envisioned across a 40-acre zone within the Coimbatore campus to cover the entire industrial electronics value chain — spanning R&D, in-house product development, ESDM, contract manufacturing, design and engineering support, sourcing, testing and validation services.