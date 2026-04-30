Indian solar firm Enrich signs 290 MWh BESS deal with NTPC
The scope of the project includes end-to-end BESS installation and integration with existing thermal power station infrastructure; advanced systems, remote monitoring and control infrastructure; and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services.
Indian solar firm Enrich Energy has signed an agreement with government-owned National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to install a 290 MWh BESS in Andhra Pradesh.
The scope of the project includes end-to-end BESS installation and integration with existing thermal power station infrastructure; advanced systems including battery systems, BMS, EMS, SCADA, PCS, and inverter-duty transformers; 400 kVA SS; remote monitoring and control infrastructure; and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services, Enrich said in a post on LinkedIn.
“This landmark BESS project further strengthens our relationship with NTPC — one of Asia’s largest power utility group,” Ishwar Chand Mangal, Board Member & Executive Chairman at Enrich. “As the grid becomes increasingly renewable-led, energy storage will play a pivotal role — and Enrich is ready to be at the forefront of this transformation.”
“We have developed BESS EPC capabilities and critical supply-chain relationship both with local and global partners,” Ankit Kanchal Managing Director at Enrich, said. “Apart from this prestigious project of NTPC, we have also received turnkey BESS orders from private C&I businesses, which are already under execution and will be commissioned soon.”