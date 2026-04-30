Indian solar firm Enrich signs 290 MWh BESS deal with NTPC

Indian solar firm Enrich Energy has signed an agreement with government-owned National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to install a 290 MWh BESS in Andhra Pradesh.

The scope of the project includes end-to-end BESS installation and integration with existing thermal power station infrastructure; advanced systems including battery systems, BMS, EMS, SCADA, PCS, and inverter-duty transformers; 400 kVA SS; remote monitoring and control infrastructure; and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services, Enrich said in a post on LinkedIn.

“This landmark BESS project further strengthens our relationship with NTPC — one of Asia’s largest power utility group,” Ishwar Chand Mangal, Board Member & Executive Chairman at Enrich. “As the grid becomes increasingly renewable-led, energy storage will play a pivotal role — and Enrich is ready to be at the forefront of this transformation.”