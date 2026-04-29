Ventec evaluates US manufacturing expansion

The company said the move is part of its ongoing global footprint planning, with senior executives tasked with assessing potential locations and engaging with regional stakeholders. Any final decision would be subject to approval by the board of directors.

If approved, the facility would be designed to support production of high-performance laminate and prepreg materials, with capabilities tailored to a high-mix product portfolio. The materials are used in applications including aerospace, defence, industrial and medical sectors.

The initiative would extend the company’s existing China–Taiwan “plus one” manufacturing strategy. Ventec’s facility in Thailand is scheduled to begin operations in 2026, forming part of its broader effort to expand its global production network.

The company said in a press release that it would work with regional raw material suppliers to establish a flexible manufacturing setup in North America, aimed at improving supply chain resilience and access to materials for customers in high-reliability industries.