Kitron secures €37 million order for tactical communication equipment

Kitron says that production will place at one of its European facilities, without specifying further, and that delivery of the order is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027.

“Next-generation tactical communications are becoming a core pillar of modern defence programs. This contract strengthens Kitron’s trajectory in high-complexity RF systems and underlines our ability to scale with growing European and allied demand. We are proud to continue our role as a trusted test-development and manufacturing partner,” says Hans Petter Thomassen, Vice President Nordics and North America, Kitron, in a press release.

As defence programs expand, resilience in the electronics supply chain is becoming decisive. Kitron means that this contract shows how the company's European footprint meets that need. The program expands Kitron’s portfolio and strengthens the company’s position as a supplier to land-system platforms.