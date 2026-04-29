Cambridge Aerospace to deliver air defence systems to UK

The UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) has announced that it is purchasing a significant number of Skyhammer air defence systems from UK-headquartered start-up Cambridge Aerospace, with deliveries starting from May.

The company has committed to delivering these units to the MOD over the next six months, Cambridge Aerospace said in a media release.

Founded in late 2024, Cambridge Aerospace develops advanced air defence systems designed to deliver high performance at lower cost than traditional solutions. Its first product, Skyhammer, has a range of over 30 km and a top speed of 700 km/h, enabling it to intercept a wide range of aerial threats, including drones and low-speed missiles.

Development of Skyhammer began in January 2025, with initial flight testing achieved within six weeks. Since then, the system has undergone continuous, iterative testing on a weekly basis, ensuring effectiveness across varied operational scenarios and compatibility with a broad range of sensor systems, the media release said.

“With aerial threats continuing to evolve, it is critical that defence capabilities can scale rapidly and cost-effectively,” Steven Barrett, CEO of Cambridge Aerospace, said. “Skyhammer was designed to meet that need — delivering reliable, high-performance interception at scale. We welcome the opportunity to support the UK with sovereign, rapidly deployable air defence systems.”