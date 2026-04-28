Toshiba starts sample shipments of new SmartMCD series product

Toshiba has started to ship engineering samples of TB9M030FG, the latest addition to its SmartMCD series of motor control devices. The new device integrates a microcontroller (MCU) and a motor driver, and incorporates sensorless control technology for low‑speed operation of three‑phase brushless DC motors.

TB9M030FG is suitable for sensorless control of the three‑phase brushless DC motors used in automotive applications, such as electric water pumps, electric oil pumps, electric fans and electric blowers, according to a press release.

TB9M030FG integrates an Arm Cortex‑M0 core-based MCU, flash memory, a gate driver that controls and drives N‑channel power MOSFETs for three‑phase brushless DC motor operation, a local interconnect network (LIN) transceiver, and a power system that can operate at automotive battery levels—all in a small 9×9mm QFP48 package. This integration contributes to ECU miniaturization and lower component counts.

The new MCD also incorporates Toshiba’s vector engine hardware, which reduces CPU workload and software program size in FOC motor‑control applications. Toshiba’s sensorless control technology developed for low‑speed operation enables position‑sensorless FOC control from zero speed through low speeds when used with salient‑pole motors. This approach eliminates the noise generated by the standard high-frequency signal injection method, caused by harmonic injection, and also leads to quieter motor operation, the press release said.