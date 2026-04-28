The transaction includes TEKUBE’s PCB buying and reselling operations in Northern Italy, which served around 30 active customers by the end of 2025 and generated an estimated revenue of EUR 2 million.

With the deal, ICAPE aims to reinforce its position in a region it identifies as strategic for future growth. The company stated that the acquisition aligns with its broader objective of reaching EUR 30 million in external growth by 2026.

In addition to the acquired activities, ICAPE has recently expanded its local salesforce with experienced professionals, aiming to enhance its commercial capabilities and customer coverage in the region.

The acquisition has been fully financed through equity and is expected to generate synergies across operations, geography, purchasing, and sales.

“We are delighted with this agreement with TEKUBE, which allows ICAPE to further strengthen its presence in the Southern European market, a priority market for the Group, and to develop profitable growth there, in line with the roadmap set for our teams,” said Yann Duigou, CEO of ICAPE Group, in a press release.

According to the company, the integration will also support expansion into new areas, including the Veneto region, while improving service offerings for both existing and new customers.