Flex expands Teradyne Robotics partnership to scale factory automation

The collaboration marks an extension of a more than 20-year relationship between the two companies, historically focused on semiconductor test equipment manufacturing. The expanded scope now targets robotics and intelligent automation.

As part of the agreement, Flex will both deploy Teradyne Robotics solutions within its own factories and manufacture key components used in those systems. The dual role is intended to support broader and faster scaling of automation technologies.

Robotics platforms from Universal Robots and Mobile Industrial Robots will form the basis of the deployment. Flex is already producing components for Universal Robots while integrating collaborative robots and autonomous mobile robots into its manufacturing operations.

"For more than 20 years, Flex and Teradyne have partnered to deliver semiconductor equipment at global scale," said Dennis Kirkpatrick, President of Lifestyle, Consumer Devices, and Core Industrial, Flex, in a press release. "Expanding our relationship into robotics and intelligent automation builds on a strong foundation, combining Teradyne Robotics' industry-leading technologies with Flex's advanced manufacturing capabilities, global footprint and execution expertise."

The companies state that combining production and in-house deployment will enable continuous operational feedback and faster validation of automation technologies in real-world environments.

"Working closely with Teradyne Robotics as an automation partner allows us to scale intelligent automation while supporting increasingly complex manufacturing environments for customers in electronics, industrial equipment, data center infrastructure and other critical sectors," adds Rodrigo DallOglio, President of Operational Excellence & Transformation, Flex.

The partnership also includes a focus on integrating so-called physical AI into robotics systems, aimed at improving flexibility and adaptability in production.