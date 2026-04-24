SK hynix begins mass production of 192GB SOCAMM2

SK hynix has announced that it has begun mass production of the 192GB SOCAMM2, a next-generation memory module standard based on the 1cnm process (sixth-generation of the 10-nanometer technology) LPDDR5X low-power DRAM.

SOCAMM2 is a module that adapts low-power memory — which was previously used mainly in mobile products like smartphones — for server environments. It is designed to be a primary memory solution for next-generation AI servers, the South Korean company said in a press release.

SK hynix emphasized that the 1cnm based SOCAMM2 product that is now in mass production delivers more than double the bandwidth with over 75% improved power efficiency compared to conventional RDIMM, providing an optimized solution for high performance AI operations.

In particular, the company noted that its SOCAMM2 products are designed for Nvidia Vera-Rubin platform.

SK hynix expects the new SOCAMM2 product will fundamentally resolve the memory bottlenecks encountered during the training and inference of large language model (LLM) with hundreds of billions of parameters, thereby playing a pivotal role in accelerating the processing speed of the overall system, the press release said.