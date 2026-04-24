Rigetti announces general availability of 108-qubit system

Rigetti Computing, a US-based full-stack quantum-classical computing company, has announced the general availability of its 108-qubit quantum computing system, Cepheus-1-108Q.

Cepheus-1-108Q is Rigetti’s highest qubit-count system to date and the industry’s largest modular quantum computing system, based on Rigetti’s proprietary chiplet-based architecture. The system comprises twelve interconnected 9-qubit chiplets, tripling the number of qubits and chiplets from Rigetti’s previous 36-qubit system, Cepheus-1-36Q, the company said in a media release.

The system is currently performing at a 99.1% median two-qubit gate fidelity with a gate speed of ~60 ns and a 99.9% median single-gate fidelity.