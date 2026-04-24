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Rigetti announces general availability of 108-qubit system

Evertiq

Cepheus-1-108Q is Rigetti’s highest qubit-count system to date and the industry’s largest modular quantum computing system, based on the US company’s proprietary chiplet-based architecture.

Rigetti Computing, a US-based full-stack quantum-classical computing company, has announced the general availability of its 108-qubit quantum computing system, Cepheus-1-108Q. 

Cepheus-1-108Q is Rigetti’s highest qubit-count system to date and the industry’s largest modular quantum computing system, based on Rigetti’s proprietary chiplet-based architecture. The system comprises twelve interconnected 9-qubit chiplets, tripling the number of qubits and chiplets from Rigetti’s previous 36-qubit system, Cepheus-1-36Q, the company said in a media release.

The system is currently performing at a 99.1% median two-qubit gate fidelity with a gate speed of ~60 ns and a 99.9% median single-gate fidelity.  

“Cepheus-1-108Q is a milestone that validates our ambitious approach to scaling quantum computers,” said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO. “Our proprietary chiplet-based architecture is paving the way toward higher fidelity, higher qubit systems that will ultimately enable fault-tolerant quantum computing. We are proud of the progress we have made in delivering a system at this scale. The innovations we’ve developed while designing this system give us confidence in our vision and approach to building the next generation of quantum computers.”  

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