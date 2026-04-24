Australia’s PowerPlus awarded $2.3 million Arena grant

PowerPlus Energy Pty Ltd (PPE) has announced it has been awarded a USD 2.3 million grant under the Australian Renewable Energy Agency’s (Arena) Battery Breakthrough Initiative (BBI) program.

This grant forms part of PPE’s USD 6.7 million project to semi-automate the local manufacture of battery modules for current and future products and to provide toll manufacturing capacity for other local battery businesses, PPE said.

The BBI program, established under the Future Made in Australia policy agenda, aims to build local capability across the battery supply chain.

Under the project, PPE will invest in a three-fold scale-up over the next two years of its manufacturing capacity, producing up to 150 MWh of battery modules annually, the company said.

“As Australia’s largest battery pack manufacturer this grant will help us maintain our position at the forefront of the local industry by enabling us to accelerate further investment in our manufacturing and testing capabilities,” said Ben Spincer, PowerPlus Energy Executive Chairman. “We are delighted that the team at Arena has recognised both our ambitions and our unique market position in supporting this investment.”