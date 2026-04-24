Altilium secures $25 million to scale EV battery recycling

Altilium, a UK-based clean technology company focused on sustainable recovery of critical battery materials, has announced that it has been awarded £18.5 million (about USD 25 million) in grant funding through the UK government’s DRIVE35 Scale-Up Fund, delivered by the Department for Business and Trade in partnership with the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC) and Innovate UK.

The funding will support the construction of Altilium’s new ACT3 recycling facility, the UK’s first commercial refinery for recovery of critical battery materials from end-of-life EV batteries, Altilium said.

Located in Plymouth, Devon, the ACT3 plant will have capacity to process 24,000 EV batteries per year, producing high-value battery intermediates including nickel mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP), lithium sulphate and graphite, which are all essential components for next-generation battery manufacturing.

Construction of the facility is expected to commence in summer 2026, with commissioning planned for end of 2027. Once operational, ACT3 will produce approximately 5,200 tpa nickel MHP, 8,000 tpa lithium sulphate (1,000 tpa LCE) and 5,400 tpa graphite, directly offsetting primary extraction and supporting the onshoring of EV battery supply chains, the company said.

The expansion is expected to create 70 new high value jobs in Plymouth, where Altilium already operates the UK’s only hydrometallurgical pilot plant for EV battery recycling. The project will also provide the foundation for the company’s industrial scale ACT4 recycling plant in Teesside, which will have capacity to process 150,000 EV batteries per year, producing 30,000 tonnes per year of cathode active materials (CAM).