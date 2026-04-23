Skild AI acquires Zebra’s robotics automation business

Skild AI, a US-based startup in the physical AI space, and Zebra Technologies Corporation have announced that Skild AI has acquired Zebra’s Robotics Automation business. In addition to receiving cash consideration, Zebra has also received an equity stake in Skild AI.

The transaction enables Zebra Technologies, which is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, to further sharpen its strategic focus on accelerating workflows across the supply chain and prioritizing investments in high-growth areas such as RFID, machine vision, and AI for the frontline, according to a media release.

Unlike traditional models that are tailored to specific robot designs, the Skild Brain is omni-bodied and can control any robot without prior knowledge of its exact body form.

With this acquisition, Skild AI aims to accelerate the deployment of robotics automation solutions alongside its general-purpose Skild Brain. A key component of this strategy is to build upon the ability of Zebra’s Symmetry Fulfillment orchestration platform to coordinate tasks between robots and frontline workers using Zebra wearable devices.