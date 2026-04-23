Leonardo DRS awarded contracts for MDA SHIELD IDIQ

US defence technology company Leonardo DRS, Inc. has been awarded multiple contracts for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of USD 151 billion.

These contracts encompass a broad range of work areas that allow for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities with increased speed and agility, Leonardo said.

Leonardo has operations across the country, designing, manufacturing and delivering technologies to advance air and missile defense capabilities.

“Leonardo DRS has a proven track record of moving quickly to develop, integrate, and successfully deliver leading edge technologies and real-world mission capabilities that support some of the most critical needs of the US military,” said John Baylouny, President and CEO of Leonardo DRS. “We stand ready today to answer the call with our next-generation air and missile defense capabilities and deliver proven performance at speed to help the Missile Defense Agency and the warfighter outpace rapidly evolving threats.”

This IDIQ contract award positions Leonardo DRS to compete for future task orders throughout the contract’s period of performance.