Jantzen gets approval for another BESS in Romania

Jantzen Renewables, a Danish-Romanian renewable energy developer with a pipeline exceeding 2 GW across Romania, has announced that the Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) has issued the Setting Up Permit (Autorizatia de Infiintare) for the Costesti 1 project, a standalone BESS located in Costesti, Arges county.

Costesti 1 is the first project in the company’s Repono 2 portfolio to reach this regulatory milestone, Jantzen said in a press release.

Repono 2 is Jantzen Renewables’ dedicated platform of distributed battery storage projects connecting at the 20 kV distribution level across Romania. As opposed to the large-scale Repono 1 standalone BESS project (360 MW) in Blejesti, the Repono 2 portfolio takes a different approach — deploying multiple smaller-scale storage units closer to consumption, at the distribution grid level.

The portfolio is designed to deliver multiple revenue streams, including energy arbitrage on the day-ahead and intraday markets, as well as ancillary and balancing services, the press release said.