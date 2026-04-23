Jantzen gets approval for another BESS in Romania
Repono 2 is Danish-Romanian renewable energy developer Jantzen Renewables’ dedicated platform of distributed battery storage projects connecting at the 20 kV distribution level across Romania.
Jantzen Renewables, a Danish-Romanian renewable energy developer with a pipeline exceeding 2 GW across Romania, has announced that the Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) has issued the Setting Up Permit (Autorizatia de Infiintare) for the Costesti 1 project, a standalone BESS located in Costesti, Arges county.
Costesti 1 is the first project in the company’s Repono 2 portfolio to reach this regulatory milestone, Jantzen said in a press release.
Repono 2 is Jantzen Renewables’ dedicated platform of distributed battery storage projects connecting at the 20 kV distribution level across Romania. As opposed to the large-scale Repono 1 standalone BESS project (360 MW) in Blejesti, the Repono 2 portfolio takes a different approach — deploying multiple smaller-scale storage units closer to consumption, at the distribution grid level.
The portfolio is designed to deliver multiple revenue streams, including energy arbitrage on the day-ahead and intraday markets, as well as ancillary and balancing services, the press release said.
“Receiving the Setting Up Permit for Costesti 1 is an important milestone for our Repono 2 platform. We have built this portfolio from the ground up to deliver what the Romanian grid actually needs — ancillary and balancing services, plus in the future, flexibility services that strengthen grid stability at the distribution level (this is why we also call this platform BESS Flex),” said Razvan Popa, CEO of Jantzen Renewables. “We are fully focused on advancing Repono 2 towards construction and commissioning. Romania’s energy transition requires reliable, dispatchable storage, and Jantzen Renewables is committed to delivering it.”