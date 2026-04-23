Canada’s Spark Microsystems raises $12 million Series B

Spark Microsystems, a Canadian fabless semiconductor company specializing in next-generation short-range wireless communications, has announced it has closed a CAD 17 million (about USD 12 million) Series B follow-on financing co-led by Idealist Capital and Real Ventures, with participation from Cycle Capital, ND Capital and EDC.

This strategic investment will accelerate Spark’s expansion and commercialization momentum for LE-UWB technology as customer demand surges for wireless solutions capable of meeting the performance and power requirements of increasingly intelligent edge devices, the company said.

“This follow-on financing affirms and accelerates Spark’s ability to deliver LE-UWB to market innovators limited by legacy wireless platforms,” said Fares Mubarak, CEO of Spark Microsystems. “Customers coming to market with intelligent devices in real-time, power-constrained and interference-heavy environments need wireless connectivity that surpasses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi performance. Spark LE-UWB gives these customers a decisive competitive advantage.”

“As we expand Spark’s commercial presence, we see soaring demand across wearables, gaming peripherals, industrial automation, smart buildings, medical devices and beyond,” said Dhiraj Sogani, Chief Commercial Officer of Spark Microsystems. “This funding equips us to scale customer engagements, strengthen channel initiatives and lead deployments in markets where performance, power efficiency and reliability are critical.”