Wooptix breaks ground on cleanroom facility in Spain

Wooptix, a semiconductor metrology company, has announced the expansion of its research, development and manufacturing capabilities with the groundbreaking of a new cleanroom facility in Tenerife, Spain.

Designed as a central hub for innovation, the cleanroom will support the assembly of new equipment, along with testing, validation and customer demonstration activities, the Spanish company said in a press release.

“This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in Wooptix’s growth. It underscores our commitment to advancing semiconductor metrology technologies while building the infrastructure needed to meet our customers’ needs,” said José Manuel Rodríguez Ramos, CEO, Wooptix. “By establishing a fully owned and operated facility, we gain greater independence and control over our production processes while positioning ourselves for sustained growth in the global semiconductor market.”

The new facility in Tenerife will offer a combination of logistical, operational and regulatory advantages.

The facility will span approximately 200 square meters, including a 70-square-meter cleanroom and an additional 30 square meters dedicated to testing and metrology activities. Construction of the facility will be underway soon, with full operational capability expected by the end of the year, Wooptix said.