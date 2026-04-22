Sygaldry raises $139M to build quantum computers for AI

US company Sygaldry Technologies has announced that it has raised USD 139 million in Series A and seed financing to build quantum-accelerated AI servers. The USD 105M Series A 2026 was led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, following a USD 34 million seed round led by Initialized Capital, according to a media release.

Sygaldry’s servers aim to exponentially speed up critical AI algorithms, reducing the cost and power needed to train and operate increasingly large models.

“We’re building quantum computers that meet the specific requirements for AI processing, with the goal of enabling a fundamentally more efficient way of converting megawatts into intelligence,” said Sygaldry CEO and co-founder Chad Rigetti.

“The AI industry is advancing faster than ever and needs a breakthrough in performance per watt,” said Carmichael Roberts at Breakthrough Energy Ventures. “Sygaldry’s vision for bringing quantum directly to the AI data center has the potential to deliver exactly that, bending the cost and energy curve at the moment it matters most.”

In addition to Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Initialized Capital, investors include Y Combinator, Rock Yard Ventures, IQT, University of Michigan, QDNL Participations, Expeditions Fund, 468 Capital, Morpheus Ventures, WTI, Overmatch Ventures, RRE Ventures, and Switch Ventures.

Sygaldry servers are designed to address constraints in AI training and inference by operating alongside classical infrastructure within the data center. The company is also developing quantum algorithms that plug into the tools AI researchers already use, the media release said.