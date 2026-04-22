Posco secures $675M artificial graphite anode order

South Korea’s Posco Future M has signed a large-scale, long-term supply agreement with a global automaker to supply artificial graphite anode material.

The contract, valued at approximately KRW 1.0149 trillion (about USD 675 million) covers five years from 2027 to 2032, with provisions for extension by mutual agreement, Posco said in a press release.

This is the largest supply agreement Posco Future M has secured since entering the anode material business in 2011. The company currently supplies anode material to domestic battery manufacturers and companies, including GM, and previously signed a natural graphite anode material supply agreement with a major Japanese battery manufacturer in July 2025, followed by another agreement with a global automaker in October 2025 valued at approximately KRW 670 billion (about USD 450 million)

The company also approved an investment of approximately KRW 357 billion (about USD 240 million) to build a new plant for artificial graphite anode material in Vietnam.

Building on its Vietnam investment, Posco Future M is expected to expand its mass-production base to supply cost- and quality-competitive products to customers and continue growing its global order book, the company said.