Evertiq Expo to launch in Vienna in 2027

The addition marks a continued rollout of the company’s table-top exhibition concept across Europe. With Vienna included, Evertiq Expo will be present in nine European cities, across seven different countries, reflecting a broader effort to strengthen its regional footprint.

"Vienna is a natural addition to the Evertiq Expo network. The addition further strengthens our presence in the DACH region, complementing our existing expos in Berlin and Zurich and expanding our reach in Central Europe,” said Daniel Myrtenblad, Expo Manager.

Evertiq Expo is a one-day event format focused on the electronics supply chain, combining a compact exhibition area with a conference programme. The expo brings together companies in electronics manufacturing, PCB design and components, alongside presentations covering current technologies and industry developments. The format is designed to facilitate direct interaction between suppliers and customers in local markets, while maintaining participation from international companies.

Austria has a well-established electrical engineering and electronics industry, employing more than 72,000 people and generating production output of around EUR 23 billion, with a strong export orientation, according to data from Advantage Austria. The industry is also one of the country’s largest industrial employers, playing a central role in areas such as energy, automotive, and industrial technologies.

On February 04, 2027, we will inaugurate our first-ever Evertiq Expo in Vienna.