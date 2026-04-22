Electreon completes acquisition of US firm InductEV

Israeli company Electreon has announced it has successfully closed the acquisition of InductEV Inc., a US-based provider of ultra-fast, high-power stationary wireless charging for heavy-duty transit and freight.

Existing and future customers will benefit from a streamlined technology roadmap and expanded deployment support. The acquisition secures a robust supply chain that balances Electreon’s offshore manufacturing efficiencies with InductEV’s Build America Buy America (BABA) compliant offerings. This ensures North American transit agencies and federal contractors can access wireless technology while remaining eligible for critical government funding and incentives, according to a media release.

“Together with InductEV, we have created a truly global powerhouse,” said Oren Ezer, CEO and Co-founder of Electreon. “This is a defining moment for the industry. By combining our proven dynamic wireless product with InductEV’s leadership in ultra-fast stationary charging, we offer powerful synergies in manufacturing and technology. We are now the only partner capable of delivering a wireless solution for every charging scenario, helping fleets go electric without compromising their operations.”