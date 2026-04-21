Tim Cook to step down as Apple CEO, John Ternus to take over

Cook, who has led Apple since 2011, will transition to the role of executive chairman of the board. The leadership change follows what Apple describes in a press release as a long-term succession planning process approved unanimously by its board of directors.

Ternus, currently senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will also join Apple’s board as part of the transition. Cook is expected to remain CEO through the summer to support the handover.

In his new role, Cook will continue to contribute to the company, including engaging with policymakers, according to Apple.

Ternus joined Apple in 2001 and became part of the executive team in 2021. He has led hardware engineering across key product lines, including iPhone, Mac and iPad. Apple highlights his role in advancing performance, durability and energy efficiency across its hardware portfolio.

Under Cook’s leadership, Apple transitioned to Apple-designed silicon, expanded into new product categories and significantly grew both revenue and market value. The transition marks the most significant leadership change at the company since Cook succeeded Steve Jobs as CEO.