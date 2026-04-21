Molex completes acquisition of Smiths Interconnect

The deal strengthens Molex’s position within high-reliability interconnect solutions, adding capabilities in rugged connectors, RF components and optical transceivers designed for harsh environments. Smiths Interconnect also contributes expertise in semiconductor test and medical connectivity, complementing Molex’s existing offerings in data communications and data centre infrastructure.

According to Molex, the combined portfolio targets applications across aerospace and defence, medical, industrial and semiconductor test markets, with growing demand linked in part to AI-driven infrastructure.

– We are excited to finalise the Smiths Interconnect acquisition, which expands our portfolio and engineering expertise worldwide, says Joe Nelligan, CEO of Molex, in a press release.

The integration expands Molex’s global footprint to more than 90 manufacturing sites across 22 countries and increases its workforce to over 55,000 employees. The company highlights improved supply chain resilience and increased capacity for localised engineering and design support across North America, Europe and Asia.

– This acquisition reinforces Molex’s position as a leader across every sector where high reliability is critical, says Michael Cole, SVP and president of the company’s Aerospace and Defence Solutions division.

The acquisition follows Molex’s earlier purchase of AirBorn in November 2024, further strengthening its position in aerospace and defence-related connectivity.