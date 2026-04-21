Japan quake triggers alert; semiconductor operations unaffected

The quake occurred off the Sanriku coast at a depth of around 19 kilometres, with the Japan Meteorological Agency reporting a magnitude of 7.7, while the United States Geological Survey measured it at 7.4.

A tsunami of approximately 80 centimetres was recorded at Kuji port in Iwate Prefecture, while smaller waves were observed elsewhere along the northeastern coastline. Authorities later lifted all tsunami warnings and advisories.

Japan’s Cabinet Office and meteorological agency estimated a roughly 1% probability of a major seismic event in the coming week, compared to a baseline of around 0.1%, while stressing that this is not a prediction, AP reports.

The affected area spans several prefectures, including Iwate, Aomori, Miyagi and Fukushima, which host a number of semiconductor manufacturing and technology companies.

Tokyo Electron stated in a press release that its Tohoku plant in Iwate and its Miyagi operations sustained no damage to buildings or equipment and remain fully operational.

Similarly, Kioxia Holdings Corporation reported that its Kitakami plant in Iwate prefecture was unaffected and continues normal production.

Authorities continue to urge preparedness while normal activities resume across the region.