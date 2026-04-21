Aumovio to sell Mechelen plant to Dumarey Group

The proposed transaction includes the transfer of approximately 300 employees and the plant to Dumarey Group, while customer relationships will remain with Aumovio.

According to the automotive technology supplier, production of its components at the Mechelen site will continue for a limited period under a contract manufacturing arrangement. During this time, the company plans to gradually transfer production to other facilities within its network, while Dumarey Group intends to introduce new products and activities at the site.

The Mechelen plant, established in 1971, manufactures components for the automotive industry, including solenoid valves, hydraulic and electronic control units, and wheel speed sensors.

Aumovio links the planned divestment to ongoing challenges in the European automotive market, including declining production volumes and continued pricing pressure. The company states that it is aligning its manufacturing footprint with market demand and cost requirements.

"We are taking another step to implement our strategy whilst ensuring continuity and providing a future perspective for the site and its employees with the Dumarey Group, which has its roots in Belgium and long-standing experience across various industry sectors including Automotive. We are confident that it is the right owner to lead this site into the future," says Aumovio CEO Philipp von Hirschheydt, in a press release.

Guido Dumarey, president and founder of Dumarey Group, says the company plans to build on existing manufacturing capabilities at the site while exploring opportunities across additional industries.

The transaction marks a further step in Aumovio’s efforts to streamline operations amid shifting conditions in the European automotive sector.

The deal is subject to the statutory information and consultation process with employee representatives under Belgian law, as well as regulatory approvals. Financial terms have not been disclosed.