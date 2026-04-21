Advantest opens innovation centres in Silicon Valley

The new Advantest Innovation Centres are designed to provide access to advanced laboratories and semiconductor test equipment, enabling closer cooperation with partners on the development of next-generation test solutions. The San Jose site is already operational, while the Sunnyvale facility is scheduled to open later this summer.

According to the company, the initiative responds to increasing complexity in areas such as artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and edge devices, where more advanced testing methods are required. The centres are intended to support joint development efforts addressing challenges linked to advanced packaging, higher data capacity and evolving reliability requirements.

The facilities include clean rooms and test environments tailored for advanced packaging and complex device architectures. By bringing partners together with Advantest’s team, the company aims to enable earlier collaboration in development cycles and support long-term roadmap planning.