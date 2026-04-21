Advantest opens innovation centres in Silicon Valley
Advantest Corporation has opened a new innovation center in San Jose and is preparing a second facility in Sunnyvale, as the company looks to strengthen collaboration across the semiconductor value chain.
The new Advantest Innovation Centres are designed to provide access to advanced laboratories and semiconductor test equipment, enabling closer cooperation with partners on the development of next-generation test solutions. The San Jose site is already operational, while the Sunnyvale facility is scheduled to open later this summer.
According to the company, the initiative responds to increasing complexity in areas such as artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and edge devices, where more advanced testing methods are required. The centres are intended to support joint development efforts addressing challenges linked to advanced packaging, higher data capacity and evolving reliability requirements.
The facilities include clean rooms and test environments tailored for advanced packaging and complex device architectures. By bringing partners together with Advantest’s team, the company aims to enable earlier collaboration in development cycles and support long-term roadmap planning.
"These Innovation Centres represent a major milestone in how we work with our partners to drive innovation," said Kotaro Hasegawa, senior vice president of the New Research Platform Initiative, Advantest, in a press release. "Cross-industry collaboration is a critical step in accelerating innovation for high-performance computing and edge AI applications, as advanced packaging and increasingly complex device architectures demand new approaches to test."