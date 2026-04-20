Renesas expands auto MCU portfolio with 28nm RH850/U2C

Japan’s Renesas Electronics Corporation, a supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, has announced the RH850/U2C, a new 32-bit automotive microcontroller (MCU) built on a 28nm process.

The MCU targets a range of automotive applications, including chassis and safety systems for passenger cars and motorcycles, battery management systems (BMS) and body control functions such as lighting and motor control, and other general-purpose ASIL D applications, Renesas said in a press release.

The new device extends Renesas’ RH850 lineup as a low-end option, complementing the high-end RH850/U2B and mid-range RH850/U2A products. The RH850/U2C combines four RH850 CPU cores operating at up to 320 MHz (including two lockstep cores), with up to 8 MB of on-chip flash memory. Developers currently using RH850/P1x or RH850/F1x devices can smoothly transition to the new MCU to meet the requirements of the latest E/E architectures.

The RH850/U2C operates with interfaces designed for modern E/E architectures, such as Ethernet 10base-T1S , Ethernet TSN (1Gbps/100Mbps), CAN-XL, and I3C. It also maintains full compatibility with commonly used interfaces today, such as CAN-FD, LIN, UART, CXPI, I²C, I²S, and PSI5, the press release said.

“With modern ECUs constantly evolving through software updates and new features, it’s essential that system robustness and operational efficiency co-exist seamlessly,” said Satoshi Yoshida, Vice President of the High-Performance Computing MCU Division at Renesas. “The RH850/U2C combines performance, a rich feature set, and compliance with key industry standards to meet the requirements of next-generation ECUs.”