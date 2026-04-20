Italy’s Wearable Robotics raises €5 million in Series A

Wearable Robotics, an Italian startup active in wearable robotics for neuromotor rehabilitation, has closed an EUR 5 million Series A round to accelerate international expansion and bring its technologies to key global markets.

The transaction was led by CDP Venture Capital, through the Accelerators Fund, with the participation of MITO Technology, and others, the company said.

The capital will be used to enhance the product portfolio and boost commercial development. Over 50 units of ALEX RS, a device for neuromotor rehabilitation of the upper limb, have already been installed internationally.

“We are building the foundation for sustainable and scalable growth, while simultaneously investing in product innovation, regulatory strength and commercial development,” said Lucia Lencioni, CEO of Wearable Robotics. “Our goal is to bring increasingly advanced and modular wearable robotics solutions, capable of generating a concrete impact along the entire rehabilitation continuum.”

“Supporting Wearable Robotics represents an investment opportunity in a project with a high technological content and strong social value,” said Stefano Molino, Head of the Accelerator Fund at CDP Venture Capital. “The results achieved with ALEX RS, both clinically and in market validation, are testament to the team’s executive maturity and ability to compete as a leader in a rapidly expanding industry.”