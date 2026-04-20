Battery tech firm Basquevolt brings Axon on board as investor

Basquevolt, a Spanish company specializing in next-generation solid-state battery technology, has announced the entry of Axon Partners Group, through its ClimateTech investment strategy supported by Ventures EPM, into its shareholding structure as an investor, together with complementary public funding through a CDTI (Centre for the Development of Technology and Innovation) with its SICC Innvierte match‑funding scheme.

This transaction will enable Basquevolt to further advance its path toward industrialisation, strengthening its position within the European advanced battery ecosystem, the company said in a press release.

Basquevolt’s technology focuses on the development of advanced electrolytes for next‑generation batteries, designed to significantly enhance energy density, fast charging, safety and overall battery performance. The company’s approach is based on solutions that can be integrated into existing industrial manufacturing processes, facilitating scalability, reducing costs and accelerating adoption by industrial cell makers while lowering barriers to large‑scale deployment.

The resources secured through the entry of Axon Partners Group and the support of CDTI-Innvierte will enable Basquevolt to advance its industrial roadmap, including the scale-up of electrolyte production and the reinforcement of its manufacturing and validation capabilities. Axon brings strategic value through its experience investing in technology-driven companies, particularly in deep tech energy transition technologies, as well as its strong track record in supporting the industrial scaling of innovative ventures, the press release said.

“Basquevolt represents the type of deep-technology innovation Europe needs to accelerate the energy transition,” said Alvaro Pascual, senior associate at Axon. “Their solid-state electrolyte technology combines breakthrough performance with industrial scalability, addressing some of the most critical challenges in next-generation energy storage.”