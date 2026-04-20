Air Liquide invests €200M in Japan to support chip manufacturer

French company Air Liquide will build, own and operate two new state-of-the-art industrial gas production units in Hiroshima, Japan, to support the expansion of a leading semiconductor manufacturer, under a new long-term agreement.

With a total investment of EUR 200 million, these facilities will provide the industrial gases essential to produce cutting-edge chips, which are crucial to AI technologies, Air Liquide said in a press release.

Set to begin operations by the end of 2028, Air Liquide’s production units will deliver large volumes of ultra-pure nitrogen, oxygen and argon to support the production of advanced chips.

Air Liquide has been a major supplier to the Japanese semiconductor industry for over 40 years, with 78 facilities dedicated to Electronics activities, including one Advanced Materials Center in Tsukuba.