Sineng powers 300 MW energy storage project in China

A 300 MW/1,200 MWh standalone energy storage project powered by Sineng Electric is in commercial operation in northwest China. The project marks an advancement in facilitating high levels of renewable energy integration while strengthening grid stability, Sineng said in a press release.

Located in Zhangye City, China, the project is equipped with Sineng’s 1,250 kW central Power Conversion System (PCS). With a peak efficiency of 99%, the PCS ensures optimized performance across a wide operating voltage range while minimizing conversion losses, the company said.

As a four-hour long-duration energy storage system, the project can store up to 1.2 million kWh of renewable electricity per charge-discharge cycle.

Following commissioning, the project will play a key role in peak shaving, load shifting, frequency regulation, and renewable output smoothing, contributing to improved grid reliability and operational efficiency, the press release said.

Sineng Electric is a China-based supplier of a comprehensive product portfolio, including PV inverters, PCS, hydrogen production power supply systems and power quality products.