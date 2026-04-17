German startup Peak Quantum raises €2.2 million

Munich-based quantum computing startup Peak Quantum has closed an EUR 2.2 million pre-seed financing round. The lead investor is Cloudberry Ventures (UK). Other investors include United Founders, QAI Ventures, Golden Egg Check, as well as several business angels with industry experience.

This brings the company’s total funding to more than EUR 5 million. This figure includes public funding, including support from the EU Chips Act. The funds will be used to further develop the technology and to establish a European pilot production facility for superconducting quantum processors, Peak Quantum said in a press release.

The startup emerged in 2024 from the research group led by Prof. Stefan Filipp at the Walther Meissner Institute. Peak Quantum is part of Munich Quantum Valley, a Bavarian research and innovation initiative for quantum computing that connects academia and industry. In addition, the startup is supported by UnternehmerTUM, an innovation and entrepreneurship centers based in Munich.

At the heart of its technological approach is the development of “quantum bits” (qubits) whose physical architecture suppresses errors already at the hardware level, the press release said.

“Europe has a real opportunity to lead in quantum hardware, and Peak Quantum is central to that vision,” said Mahir Sahin, Founder and General Partner at lead investor Cloudberry Ventures. “They’re not just building chips. They’re building the infrastructure for an entire European quantum ecosystem. That’s exactly the kind of foundational investment that excites us.”

“The founding team stands out for its determined, performance-driven mindset, with foresight and attention to detail,” said Bettina Scheibe, Managing Partner at United Founders. “That is the kind of ambition that turns you into a global market leader. Because in quantum computing, the winner is the one who moves into practice and achieves international success.”