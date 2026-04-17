BorgWarner to supply VTG turbocharger for OEM’s HEV platform

US automotive supplier BorgWarner has secured an agreement with a European OEM to supply its variable turbine geometry (VTG) turbocharger on one of the OEM’s hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) platforms.

BorgWarner’s VTG turbocharger technology enables precise control of engine operation, optimizing performance across a broad range of engine speeds and integrating advanced combustion strategies to boost efficiency, enhance fuel economy and lower emissions, BorgWarner said in a media release.

The system features adjustable, electrically-actuated vanes that regulate pressure upstream of the turbine and enable near instant acceleration and maximum power output. Tailored to meet the OEM’s size and space requirements, this customer-specific technology incorporates an updated turbine housing designed to fit the available packaging constraints and enhance transient performance.

“BorgWarner is proud to extend our long-lasting, trusted partnership with this OEM by supplying our VTG technology to the company’s HEV platform,” said Dr. Volker Weng, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Turbos and Thermal Technologies. “Our extensive experience supplying turbochargers using our proven VTG technology for similar applications in Europe, along with our strong track record for quality and reliability, positions us well to extend our relationship and further expand our North American breadth of offerings together.”

This specific turbocharger technology features a shot-peened compressor wheel designed to boost strength and durability, the media release said.