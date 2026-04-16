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Meiko Electronics to set up PCB plant in Vietnam
Japanese PCB manufacturer Meiko Electronics has decided to establish a new wholly owned subsidiary in Vietnam, aimed at expanding its PCB manufacturing capacity in the ASEAN region.
The new company, Meiko Electronics Yen Quang, will be located in Phu Tho Province and is scheduled to be established on April 25, 2026.
The company says it is investing USD 50 million to set up the new manufacturing operations in Vietnam, citing growing demand linked to supply chain localisation in ASEAN that is expected to exceed the capacity of its existing and planned facilities.