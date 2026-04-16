Hitachi Rail announces agreement to acquire Clever Devices

Hitachi Rail has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Clever Devices, a US-based provider of Intelligent Transportation Systems for transit agencies.

Clever Devices, headquartered in Woodbury, New York, is recognized for its advanced technology solutions that enhance fleet management, passenger experience and operational efficiency for mass transit agencies. The company has offices located in the United States, Europe and South America.

The proposed acquisition of a company with expected 2026 revenues of over USD 220 million marks a significant step in Hitachi Rail’s strategy to operate as a leading global digital mobility player, according to a press release.

Clever Devices’ portfolio of onboard and centralized data solutions will complement Hitachi Rail’s HMAX Mobility suite. HMAX Mobility is Hitachi Rail’s digital asset management platform that optimizes the performance of railways around the world.