Hitachi Rail announces agreement to acquire Clever Devices
Clever Devices’ portfolio of onboard and centralized data solutions will complement Hitachi Rail’s HMAX Mobility suite. HMAX Mobility is Hitachi Rail’s digital asset management platform that optimizes the performance of railways around the world.
Hitachi Rail has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Clever Devices, a US-based provider of Intelligent Transportation Systems for transit agencies.
Clever Devices, headquartered in Woodbury, New York, is recognized for its advanced technology solutions that enhance fleet management, passenger experience and operational efficiency for mass transit agencies. The company has offices located in the United States, Europe and South America.
The proposed acquisition of a company with expected 2026 revenues of over USD 220 million marks a significant step in Hitachi Rail’s strategy to operate as a leading global digital mobility player, according to a press release.
Clever Devices’ portfolio of onboard and centralized data solutions will complement Hitachi Rail’s HMAX Mobility suite. HMAX Mobility is Hitachi Rail’s digital asset management platform that optimizes the performance of railways around the world.
“This investment is an important milestone in our strategy to accelerate the digital transformation of public mobility. Clever Devices’ proven expertise in intelligent transportation systems, combined with our global scale and our HMAX Mobility platform, will allow us to offer our customers a suite of data — driven mobility solutions that optimize transport infrastructure and services,” Giuseppe Marino, Group CEO, Hitachi Rail, said. “Together, we will expand our capabilities beyond rail and deepen our presence in North America, supporting cities as they transition to more innovative and efficient transport networks.”