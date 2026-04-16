Eurofins to divest electronics testing unit for €575 million

The business is expected to generate more than EUR 180 million in revenue in 2026, with profitability broadly in line with the group average. MET Labs employs around 1,300 people globally.

The unit operates a network of laboratories providing testing, inspection and certification services for electrical and electronic products, serving sectors including consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications and industrial.

Eurofins says the divestment supports its strategy to focus on core “testing for life” activities. Proceeds will be used for debt reduction, investments in laboratories and digital capabilities, as well as acquisitions.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of 2026.