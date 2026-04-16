EU outlines plan to speed up defence innovation

The programme for agile and rapid defence innovation (AGILE) is designed to shorten the path from laboratory research to operational deployment, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and unmanned systems.

According to the European Commission, the initiative responds to the changing nature of modern warfare, where rapid innovation cycles have become critical. The war in Ukraine has underlined the need for defence capabilities that can be developed, tested and deployed within weeks or months rather than years, the Commission noted in a press release.

Faster funding and accelerated deployment

AGILE will provide support for between 20 and 30 projects, offering up to 100% coverage of eligible costs. A key feature of the programme is its accelerated administrative process, targeting a time-to-grant of around four months.

In addition, the scheme introduces a retroactive funding mechanism, allowing participating companies to claim eligible costs incurred up to three months before the closing of a call for applications, to facilitate quick innovation.

The Commission expects supported technologies to reach defence end-users within one to three years after project initiation.

Two-track structure

The work programme will be structured around two core pillars: mission-driven development of disruptive defence products and technologies, and market delivery by helping defence solutions reach the actual markets.

Complementing existing EU instruments

The new instrument builds on existing EU-level defence innovation initiatives, including the European Defence Fund (EDF), which promotes cooperative, cross-border projects, as well as the EU Defence Innovation Scheme (EUDIS), supporting start-ups and SMEs.

Together, these instruments are intended to strengthen Europe’s defence innovation ecosystem, while AGILE is positioned as a more rapid-response funding mechanism.

The European Commission will now submit a proposal for a regulation establishing AGILE to the European Parliament and the Council under the ordinary legislative procedure. If adopted, the programme is expected to become operational in early 2027.

Evertiq has repeatedly reported on how rising geopolitical tensions and ongoing conflicts are reshaping Europe’s defence landscape, driving both investment and structural change across the sector. These developments will be further examined at Evertiq Expo Krakow 2026 on May 7, where Ewelina Bednarz will present new data, including a ranking of Europe's 20 largest defence companies.

Against this backdrop, the European Commission's AGILE initiative can be seen as part of a broader push to accelerate innovation while reinforcing the industrial base that is increasingly shaping demand across Europe’s electronics sector.