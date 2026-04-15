GAIL approves 700 MW solar power projects in India

GAIL (India) Limited, a Government of India company that processes and distributes natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, has approved the setting up of 700 MW of solar power projects with an investment of INR 38 billion (about USD 405 million) in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

As part of this initiative, GAIL will develop a 600 MW solar power project along with a 550 MWh BESS at TUSCO Solar Park, Jhansi, in Uttar Pradesh. The project will primarily cater to the captive energy requirements of GAIL’s Petrochemical Plant at Pata in Auraiya district, the company said in a post on LinkedIn.

In addition, the company will set up a 100 MW solar power project with a 22 MWh BESS in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district (formerly Aurangabad) in Maharashtra. This facility will mainly serve the captive requirements of GAIL’s PDH-PP Plant at Usar in Raigad district.

“GAIL’s installed renewable energy capacity shall increase substantially to over 1,000 MW from the current 147 MW upon commissioning of these projects,” said Deepak Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL.

These projects strengthen the company’s position as an integrated energy major with a balanced portfolio of conventional and green energy assets, the LinkedIn post said.